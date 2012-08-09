FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan national assembly votes Magarief president
August 9, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

Libyan national assembly votes Magarief president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Libya’s ruling national assembly picked Mohammed Magarief, leader of the National Front party, as its president on Thursday, in a vote carried out a day after it took power from the outgoing National Transitional Council.

Magarief will head the 200-member congress, which will be charged with naming a prime minister, pass laws and steer Libya to full parliamentary elections after a new constitution is drafted next year.

The vote counting was carried out in front of reporters and was televised live.

