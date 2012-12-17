Two police stations targeted in Libya's Benghazi -source

BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Two police stations were targeted in what appeared to be simultaneous attacks in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi early on Monday, a police source said.

An explosive device was thrown at an empty car parked in front of Gharyounes police station in western Benghazi, the source said.

An explosive device was also thrown in front of another police station in the east of the city, damaging a front wall.

“The attacks appear to be simultaneous. There are no injuries,” the source said.