Five Libyan soldiers killed in Benghazi violence
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 15, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 4 years

Five Libyan soldiers killed in Benghazi violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 15 (Reuters) - Five soldiers were killed in clashes between Libyan special forces and armed protesters in the eastern city of Benghazi, an military official said on Saturday.

“The clashes lasted from 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) until 6:00 a.m. but are over now,” Colonel Mohammed Sharif, of the special forces in Benghazi, told Reuters. “Five soldiers were killed.”

It was not immediately clear who the protesters were and if any had been killed. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
