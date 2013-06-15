Five Libyan soldiers killed in Benghazi violence

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 15 (Reuters) - Five soldiers were killed in clashes between Libyan special forces and armed protesters in the eastern city of Benghazi, an military official said on Saturday.

“The clashes lasted from 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) until 6:00 a.m. but are over now,” Colonel Mohammed Sharif, of the special forces in Benghazi, told Reuters. “Five soldiers were killed.”

It was not immediately clear who the protesters were and if any had been killed. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)