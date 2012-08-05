Three armed men killed in Libya as violence escalates

TRIPOLI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Libyan security forces killed three armed men on Sunday who were suspected of being behind seven failed bomb plots, said Saleh Darhouba, a spokesman for the National Transitional Council.

Several violent incidents have rocked Libya in recent days and on Sunday the International Committee of the Red Cross announced it was suspending its activity in the country’s second biggest city after one of its compounds was attacked with grenades and rockets.

Security forces surprised the three armed men inside a farm in possession of the same kind of explosives used in seven previous bomb plots, Darhouba told reporters in Tripoli.