Libya says arrests Gaddafi loyalists over Sunday bombings

TRIPOLI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Libya said it had arrested 32 supporters of the country’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi in connection with bombings that killed two people in the capital Tripoli earlier on Sunday.

An official from Libya’s Supreme Security Committee, which has been supervising security matters since Gaddafi’s overthrow and death last year, said the 32 had been part of an organised network.

Connections between the group and the attacks, near security and interior ministry facilities, “have been established”, the official told Reuters.