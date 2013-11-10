FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya may face budget problems unless oil strikes end-PM
November 10, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Libya may face budget problems unless oil strikes end-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Libya may find it difficult to cover its budget expenditure next month or the one after unless strikes blocking oil ports and fields end, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Sunday.

“The budget is based on the assumption that oil revenues flow for the (full) year,” Zeidan told reporters. “From next or the following month, there could be a problem covering expenditures.”

Protesters have blocked most the OPEC producer’s oil ports and oil fields over political or pay demands. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

