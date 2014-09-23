Libya central bank governor says his sacking was illegal

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Libya’s former central bank governor will challenge his removal by parliament, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country’s elected parliament sacked Saddik El Kaber earlier this month for alleged financial irregularities.

“It is my intention to challenge this decision before the courts of law in Libya as illegal and infringing on the independence of the central bank,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by John Stonestreet)