Want to run the Libyan central bank? Click here

TRIPOLI, July 28 (Reuters) - Libya has posted an online advertisement seeking a candidate to run its central bank, although it is not quite clear whether that means the man who has been doing the job has been fired.

In an unusual posting on its website, the General National Congress (GNC), Libya’s legislature, posted a form for applicants interested in the post, as well as that of deputy.

It gave no indication as to whether incumbent Saddeq Omar Elkabber, appointed following the 2011 war that ousted dictator Muammar Gaddafi, had resigned, retired or was being fired.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 7. Those interested should send in resumes and fill out an online form, which asks what they believe the bank’s priorities should be and what policies they plan to implement if appointed.

Top central bank officials, including Elkabber, could not be reached for comment. GNC members said Elkabber was welcome to reapply for his job.

“The rights of the GNC include appointing people for senior positions. The central bank governor and his deputy are among those positions,” Adelsalam Ansia, head of the GNC committee overseeing financial affairs, said. “What we are doing is appointing a central bank governor.”

In May, the GNC passed a law banning anyone who held a senior post under Gaddafi from government regardless of their part in toppling the dictator. It was adopted at the demand of armed factions which helped end Gaddafi’s 42-year rule but critics fear it could strip government of experienced leaders.