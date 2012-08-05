FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRC suspends work in Misrata, Benghazi after attack - statement
August 5, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

ICRC suspends work in Misrata, Benghazi after attack - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday it was suspending its aid activities in the Libyan towns of Misrata and Benghazi after what it said was a deliberate attack on its Misrata office with heavy weapons.

It was the fifth time in less than three months that violence was directed against the independent aid agency in Libya, the ICRC said in a statement. Seven of its aid workers were inside the building at the time, but were unharmed though the building suffered “extensive damage”, it said.

“Given the circumstances, we are forced to announce, with considerable regret, that we will be suspending all our activities in Misrata and Benghazi and that our delegates in those cities will be temporarily relocated,” said Ishfaq Muhamed Khan, the head of the ICRC’s delegation in Libya.

