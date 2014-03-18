FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya's acting econ minister says still no 2014 budget approved
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Libya's acting econ minister says still no 2014 budget approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 18 (Reuters) - Libya has still not approved a budget for 2014 as it finds itself in a tight financial situation owing to the loss of oil revenue, the acting economy minister said on Tuesday.

“We are in a very difficult situation. We all need to understand that there is still no budget approved for 2014,” Souhail Abu Sheikha, acting economy minister, told reporters.

He added the budget crisis had been made worse by the government’s inability to collect customs duties. Protesters and militias have blocked the country’s major oilfields and ports since July 2013, depriving Libya of its main revenue stream.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.