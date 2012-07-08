FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protest-hit Libyan oil terminals back to normal - NOC
July 8, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Protest-hit Libyan oil terminals back to normal - NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, July 8 (Reuters) - Three major oil exporting terminals in eastern Libya shut down by political protests last week have restarted and some of the production blocked by the move has resumed, the chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday.

“Ships are loading and from last night onwards some fields have restarted production,” NOC Chairman Nuri Berruien told Reuters by telephone.

Last week’s stoppages at El-Sider, Ras Lanuf and Brega shut down half of Libya’s oil exporting capacity. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Erica Billingham)

