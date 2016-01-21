Four fires at Libya's Ras Lanuf terminal, port will be shut for a "long time" - NOC chairman

TRIPOLI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - An attack by suspected Islamic State militants on Thursday has caused fires at four storage tanks at Libya’s Ras Lanuf terminal, National Oil Corporation Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said.

The terminal, which has been closed since December 2014, would remain shut for “a long time” because of damage from this and earlier attacks, he said.

About 1 million barrels of oil were lost because of fires caused by fighting near Ras Lanuf earlier this month, he said. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)