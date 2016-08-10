U.S., European nations urge Libyans to avoid harming oil facility

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United States along with France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain expressed concern on Wednesday over reported rising tensions in Libya that could harm its vital energy infrastructure.

In a joint statement issued amid reports of tensions near the Zueitina oil facility on Libya's central coast, the Western nations said they backed "the Government of National Accord's efforts peacefully to resolve the disruptions to Libya's energy exports." (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)