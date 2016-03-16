Libyan oil production drops to 295,000-350,000 bpd in past two weeks -NOC

TRIPOLI, March 16 (Reuters) - Libya’s oil production dropped to between 295,000 and 350,000 barrels per day for the past two weeks because of long-standing power supply problems, a spokesman for the National Oil Corporation said on Wednesday.

Mohamed al-Harari said shortages from the public electricity network had affected oil supplies from the eastern Sarir and Messla fields, but he expected production to recover soon to between 360,000 and 370,000 bpd.

Libya’s oil production has fallen from a high of more than 1.6 million bpd in 2011, amid political chaos and armed conflict in the OPEC member country. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)