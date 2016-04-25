UPDATE 2-Oil corporation allied to east Libya government loads tanker for export - officials

(Adds statements from U.S. embassy, unity government, background)

By Ayman al-Warfalli and Aidan Lewis

BENGHAZI/TUNIS April 25 (Reuters) - A parallel national oil corporation allied to Libya’s eastern government loaded a shipment of 650,000 barrels at the Marsa el-Hariga terminal on Monday in an effort to sell oil for the first time, officials said.

The eastern NOC has long sought to export oil, but has been opposed by the Western-backed NOC in Tripoli, which says any such sale would be in breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Western powers say protecting the integrity of the NOC and central bank in Tripoli, which have kept functioning throughout Libya’s crisis, is crucial.

The renewed push to sell comes as a U.N.-backed unity government tries to establish itself in Tripoli and win over the capital’s armed brigades, a move that has triggered resistance from some eastern hardliners.

Pressure from the NOC in Tripoli prevented the eastern NOC from loading the Indian-flagged Distya Ameya at the end of last week.

But loading of the tanker started on Monday morning, officials from the eastern NOC in Benghazi said. A Hariga port official said the tanker was expected to sail to Malta later on Monday.

A spokesman for the NOC in Tripoli, Mohamed al-Harari, said there were two tankers docked at Hariga terminal competing to load the shipment for the rival NOC branches.

He said that if the Distya Ameya managed to leave the port, he hoped the international community would act to block it.

In 2014, a group pressing for more autonomy in eastern Libya shipped crude from Es Sider terminal, but U.S. special forces boarded it off Cyprus and forced it to return.

On Monday the U.S. embassy for Libya said it was “very concerned about Libyan oil purchases outside of traditional channels”.

“All purchases of Libyan oil must continue to be through the Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation,” it said.

The unity government, which arrived in Tripoli late last month, appealed to the international community and the United Nations to help them “protect their source of national wealth and not let anyone tamper with or control oil resources outside the legitimacy of the state”.

That government has said it will work with the NOC in Tripoli to coordinate future oil sales.

The NOC in Benghazi claims legitimacy through the eastern government, which was nominated by Libya’s internationally recognised parliament.

That government and parliament moved to the east as armed groups that took control of Tripoli in 2014 installed a rival set of institutions in the capital.

The U.N. Security Council said at the end of March that the unity government had “primary responsibility” for preventing illicit oil sales, urging it to communicate any such attempts to the U.N. committee overseeing Libya-related sanctions.

The resolution also restated a call for member states to cease contact with any “parallel institutions”.

Libya’s output has fallen to less than a quarter of the 1.6 million barrels per day produced before the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Muammar Gaddafi. (Additional reporting Ahmad Gaddar in London; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Richard Balmforth/Ruth Pitchford)