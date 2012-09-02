FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb explodes in Benghazi shopping district, 1 killed
September 2, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Car bomb explodes in Benghazi shopping district, 1 killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A car filled with explosives blew up on Sunday in the middle of a busy shopping district in Benghazi, Libya’s second largest city, killing the driver.

“The car was filled with explosives and went off before it reached its target. The driver died and a passenger is in hospital,” an official from the Supreme Security Council who declined to give his name told Reuters.

A Reuters journalist at the scene saw the remains of the driver inside the wrecked car. The street was closed off by dozens of police and military officials.

