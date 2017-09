TRIPOLI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - More than 40 people were killed in an explosion at an ammunition depot in southern Libya on Thursday, a security official said.

The blast near the city of Sabha occurred when a group of locals and African emigrants were trying to steal ammunition. The official said the toll might rise further rise. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ralph Boulton)