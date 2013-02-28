FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya consults lawyers over Goldman Sachs dealings
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Libya consults lawyers over Goldman Sachs dealings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Libyan sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday it was taking legal advice over losses on structured products managed by Goldman Sachs.

In a statement released in Italy, the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) also said it was cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is examining whether the U.S. investment bank and other financial companies violated bribery laws in their dealings with the LIA.

Last year, the LIA said it was investigating investment losses of $1.75 billion on structured products managed by Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to see whether it could claim compensation.

Earlier on Thursday, Libya’s prime minister said the head of LIA, Mohsen Derregia, would be replaced after the government deemed his performance unsatisfactory.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.