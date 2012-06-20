FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libyan fund lost $1.75 bln in investments managed by Goldman, SocGen-head
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 20, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Libyan fund lost $1.75 bln in investments managed by Goldman, SocGen-head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - The Libyan sovereign wealth fund has lost $1.75 billion on financial investments in structured products managed by Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale , the fund’s chairman said on Wednesday.

Mohsen Derregia, chairman of the Libyan Investment Authority, told reporters in Milan LIA needed to review these investments and how they were managed.

“Then we will talk to the investment houses and see if we can claim a refund,” Derregia said.

The total value of assets managed by LIA had fallen less than LIA feared, he said, and stood now “midway between $50 billion and $60 billion,” he said.

LIA has had its stakes in several Italian companies including UniCredit and Fiat seized by Italian police because prosecutors beleive those invesmtents belong to members of the Gaddafi family.

Derregia, who is fighting to get that seizure reversed, said LIA would keep its 1.8 percent stake in UniCredit stable.

He said LIA could buy more shares in the bank if this was in its own interest, and that it would not make sense to sell down its Italian portfolio now given current market conditions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.