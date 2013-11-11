FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libyan protesters halt gas exports to Italy-union official
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 11, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Libyan protesters halt gas exports to Italy-union official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Protesters of a Libyan minority demanding more rights at Mellitah port, operated by Italy’s Eni and Libya’s National Oil Corp, have asked staff to halt gas exports to Italy, a oil union official said.

“We tried to convince them not to close the pipeline, but it’s closed now,” Munir Abu Saud, head of the local oil workers’ union, told Reuters.

A spokesman for the protesters said they had ordered the closure of the pipeline to Italy, because parliament and government had not met their demands for greater political rights by Sunday.

Gas flows from Libya to Italy are still expected to cover demand from shippers on Monday, data from gas grid operator Snam showed. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.