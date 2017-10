TRIPOLI, March 3 (Reuters) - Gas exports to Italy from the Mellitah complex in northwestern Libya have been suspended since Saturday following clashes between militias in the area, an official at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

“Gas exports have been completely halted,” Mustafa Sunalla, an NOC deputy chairman said on Sunday.

Mellitah is a joint venture between the NOC and Italy’s Eni .