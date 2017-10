TRIPOLI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Libyan Prime Minister elect Ali Zeidan presented his government line-up to the national congress for approval on Tuesday, saying he had formed a “coalition government” which included representation from the country’s two major political parties.

In a televised congress session, Zeidan said he had nominated Ali Aujali, Libya’s ambassador to the United States, as foreign minister and Abdelbari al-Arusi as oil minister.