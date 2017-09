TRIPOLI, June 4 (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen fired a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) at the office of new Libyan Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq on Wednesday, one of his aides said.

Nobody was hurt when the RPG hit the building, the aide said, adding that Maiteeq had not been in the office. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by John Stonestreet)