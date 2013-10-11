FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hague judges rule Gaddafi-era spy chief can face trial at home
October 11, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Hague judges rule Gaddafi-era spy chief can face trial at home

AMSTERDAM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal court said Libya was free to try Abdullah al-Senussi, the former Libyan spy chief who was a pivotal figure under long-serving ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Senussi and Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam face charges of crimes against humanity committed during the uprising that toppled Gaddafi in 2011. Judges said Libya was able and willing to give Senussi a fair trial on charges that were similar to the ICC‘s, and did not therefore need to send him to The Hague.

The ruling has no impact on the case against Saif al-Islam, who is in detention in Libya. The ICC has asked Libya to transfer him to the court’s custody.

