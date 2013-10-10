FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan PM Zeidan taken from hotel by gunmen -security guards at hotel
October 10, 2013

Libyan PM Zeidan taken from hotel by gunmen -security guards at hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Libya’s Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has been taken by force by gunmen from a hotel where he was staying in the capital Tripoli, security guards at the hotel said on Thursday.

The circumstances were unclear, but guards at the Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli said gunmen had taken the Libyan leader from the hotel. One guard described it as an “arrest”.

Government officials could not immediately be reached to confirm his whereabouts.

Two years after a revolution toppled Muammar Gaddafi, Libya’s central government has been struggling to contain rival tribal militias and Islamist militants who control parts of the country.

