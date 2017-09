TRIPOLI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Two Italian construction workers abducted three weeks ago in eastern Libya have been released, a Libyan government source and a local activist said on Friday.

Details of their release were not immediately clear. The two men were kidnapped in last month in Derna, east of Benghazi, where they had been staying a cement factory. (Reporting by Patrick Markey and Ghaith Shennib; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)