FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy magistrates ask court to free blocks Libyan funds in Fiat, Eni, Juventus
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 13, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Italy magistrates ask court to free blocks Libyan funds in Fiat, Eni, Juventus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian magistrates asked a court on Tuesday to free funds held by the Libyan investment fund Lafico in automaker Fiat, energy company ENI and football club Juventus, judicial sources said.

Lafico holds 0.33 percent of carmaker Fiat, 0.33 percent of Fiat Industrial, 1.5 percent of Juventus and 0.0008 percent of Eni.

In July, a court unfroze shares in ENI held by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) on behalf of the family of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.