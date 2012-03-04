FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two British journalists accused of spying in Libya
March 4, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 6 years

Two British journalists accused of spying in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 4 (Reuters) - Two British journalists working for Iran’s Press TV who were detained late last month in Libya are suspected of being spies, the head of the militia which is holding them said on Sunday.

Faraj al-Swelhi, commander of the Swelhi Brigade, said they had found among the journalists’ possessions footage of them firing weapons and equipment used by the Israeli military.

“We believe they are spies,” Swelhi told a news conference in Tripoli. The two were named as Nicholas Davies and Gareth Montgomery-Johnson, who were arrested on Feb. 22 in Misrata.

