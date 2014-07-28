Kidnapped Maltese oil worker released in Libya after 11 days

VALLETTA July 28 (Reuters) - A Maltese oil worker abducted by a Libyan militia 11 days ago was released unharmed on Monday and flown back to Malta.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat welcomed worker Martin Galea on the tarmac at Malta airport and thanked the diplomatic service, the army and the Muslim community in Malta for helping secure his release.

The government said no ransom was paid for Galea’s release. Officials said it was too early to say who had abducted him or why.

Galea said the Maltese consul in Tripoli, Marisa Farrugia, had saved his life. He did not elaborate.

“We will fill in the blanks only after the Security Service has spoken to him. So far what we know for a fact is that he has been released and that was our priority,” a Maltese government official said. (Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Tom Heneghan)