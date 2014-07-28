FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kidnapped Maltese oil worker released in Libya after 11 days
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 28, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 3 years ago

Kidnapped Maltese oil worker released in Libya after 11 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA July 28 (Reuters) - A Maltese oil worker abducted by a Libyan militia 11 days ago was released unharmed on Monday and flown back to Malta.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat welcomed worker Martin Galea on the tarmac at Malta airport and thanked the diplomatic service, the army and the Muslim community in Malta for helping secure his release.

The government said no ransom was paid for Galea’s release. Officials said it was too early to say who had abducted him or why.

Galea said the Maltese consul in Tripoli, Marisa Farrugia, had saved his life. He did not elaborate.

“We will fill in the blanks only after the Security Service has spoken to him. So far what we know for a fact is that he has been released and that was our priority,” a Maltese government official said. (Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.