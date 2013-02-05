FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa halts Tripoli flights on security grounds
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 5, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa halts Tripoli flights on security grounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa and unit Austrian Airlines have halted flights to Tripoli due to the situation on the ground in Libya, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We have taken the decision given the developments in Tripoli and the tense situation in the region,” the spokeswoman said.

The airline, which flew three times a week to Tripoli, had restarted flights to the Libyan capital in February 2012 after rebels in 2011 ousted former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.