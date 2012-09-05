FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mauritania sends ex-Gaddafi spy chief to Libya
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mauritania sends ex-Gaddafi spy chief to Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOUAKCHOTT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mauritania extradited Muammar Gaddafi’s former spy chief, Abdullah al-Senussi, to Libya on Wednesday, a Mauritanian government source and the Mauritanian state news agency said.

“He was extradited to Libya on the basis of guarantees given by Libyan authorities,” a government source told Reuters, without giving details on the guarantees.

In Tripoli, Libyan foreign ministry spokesman Saad al-Shelmani said he could not confirm that Senussi’s extradition had taken place but welcomed the news.

“We have been asking for this move for a very long time and it will be very welcome if it is true,” he said.

Senussi’s arrest in Mauritania in March marked the start of a three-way tug-of-war among Libya, France and the International Criminal Court for his extradition.

One of the most feared members of Muammar Gaddafi’s fallen regime, he had faced trial in Mauritania for illegally entering the country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.