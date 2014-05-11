At least 40 die after migrant boat sinks off Libya - ministry

TRIPOLI, May 11 (Reuters) - At least 40 people died and 51 were rescued after a boat carrying migrants sank off Libya’s coast east of Tripoli, Rami Kaal, a spokesman for the Libyan ministry of interior said on Sunday.

Libya’s porous borders with its sub-Saharan neighbours and its proximity to Italy and Malta across the Mediterranean have made the North African country a common transit route for migrants trying to reach Europe. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)