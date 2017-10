TRIPOLI, April 28 (Reuters) - As well as surrounding the Libyan Foreign Ministry, armed groups also tried unsuccessfully to storm the Ministry of Interior and state news agency on Sunday, the prime minister said.

“These attacks will never get us down and we will not surrender,” Prime Minister Ali Zaidan told a press conference. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Jon Hemming)