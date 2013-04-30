FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen surround Libyan Justice Ministry
April 30, 2013

Gunmen surround Libyan Justice Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, April 30 (Reuters) - Gunmen in pick-up trucks surrounded Libya’s Ministry of Justice on Tuesday to make demands on the government and remained in control of the Foreign Ministry, Reuters witnesses said.

The armed groups are calling for a law to be passed banning former officials of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi from senior government posts. The Foreign Ministry has been surrounded since Sunday and other state buildings have been targeted.

Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Janet Lawrence

