October 2, 2016 / 8:06 PM / a year ago

Dutch photographer Oerlemans killed in Libya -employer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Dutch photojournalist Jeroen Oerlemans has been shot dead by a sniper in Sirte, Libya, according to a report on Sunday on the website of the Belgian newspaper he had been working for.

Knack said it had been informed of Oerlemans' killing by the journalist with whom he was on assignment. The paper did not say when Oerlemans had been killed, but said he had been wearing a bullet proof vest.

Oerlemans had been reporting on fighting between government and Islamic State troops.

In 2012 Oerlemans was briefly kidnapped by Islamic radicals in Syria, along with Briton John Cantlie, but both were rescued by the Free Syrian Army. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)

