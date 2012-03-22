FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's Agoco oil output at 331,000 bpd -spokesman
March 22, 2012 / 10:32 AM / 6 years ago

Libya's Agoco oil output at 331,000 bpd -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 22 (Reuters) - Libya’s Arabian Gulf Oil Co (Agoco) is producing around 331,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and hopes to reach full production in a few weeks, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“We hope that we will reach our normal production at the beginning of April,” Agoco spokesman Abdeljalil Mayuf said by phone.

The Benghazi-based company had previously said it expected to return to full output of 425,000 bpd by the end of February. However, electricity problems, mainly a delay in restoring full power at some oil fields, have meant this has been pushed back. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by David Holmes)

