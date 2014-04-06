Libyan rebels to reopen two eastern oil ports on Sunday

BENGHAZI, Libya, April 6 (Reuters) - Libyan rebels will reopen the seized eastern oil ports of Zueitina and Hariga on Sunday after reaching an agreement with the government, according to a copy of the deal.

The government will pay financial compensation to the rebel fighters, drop charges against them and remove its threat of a military offensive, the agreement, signed by the country’s justice minister and rebel leader Ibrahim Jathran, said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)