REFILE-Libyan parliament orders military operation against rebel ports

TRIPOLI, March 10 (Reuters) - Libya’s parliament has ordered the formation of a military force to end the occupation of oil ports by rebels, a spokesman said on Monday, after a North Korean-flagged tanker had loaded crude at one of the rebel-held ports.

“The military operation to fulfil this task will start within one week,” according to a decree by the president of the General National Assembly (GNC) parliament, which was confirmed to Reuters by GNC spokesman Omar Hmeidan. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing)