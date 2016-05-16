Libya to resume oil shipments from Hariga after talks -sources

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Libya will resume oil shipments from the port of Hariga after an agreement was reached at talks in Vienna between rival oil officials representing the east and west of the country, Libyan oil sources told Reuters.

Exports from the port have been blocked since early this month due to a standoff between the rival eastern and western National Oil Corporations (NOC).

The NOC in Benghazi, which is loyal to Libya’s eastern government, has prevented the loading of a tanker sent by the NOC in Tripoli, since the former tried unsuccessfully last month to export a cargo of crude for the first time. (Reporting by Libby George and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Alexander Smith)