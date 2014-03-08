FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.Libyan port rebels say have started exporting oil, bypassing government
March 8, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

E.Libyan port rebels say have started exporting oil, bypassing government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 8 (Reuters) - A group of armed protesters who have been seizing oil ports in eastern Libya said on Saturday they had started exporting oil, with their first shipment going to a North Korean-flagged tanker.

Oil sources confirmed earlier on Saturday that the tanker was docked at the Es-Sider port, which is under the control of the group which is demanding autonomy and a greater share of Libya’s oil wealth.

“We started exporting oil. This is our first shipment,” a spokesman for the protesters said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
