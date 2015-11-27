FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya's NOC forms group to expedite El Sharara, El Feel reopening
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 27, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Libya's NOC forms group to expedite El Sharara, El Feel reopening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corp. said on Friday it has formed a special committee to accelerate talks with protesters and reopen the country’s El Sharara and El Feel oilfields.

The group will work directly with protesters across the country, including those who have kept El Sharara and El Feel closed for months.

The NOC declined to put a timeline on any reopening of the fields, which together used to produce around 400,000 barrels per day (bpd). A solution would effectively double the country’s production, which this month fell below 400,000 bpd after the closure of the Zueitina oil port. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.