Armed group attacks Libya oil guards HQ -official

TRIPOLI, June 25 (Reuters) - An armed group attacked the headquarters of Libya’s oil protection force in Tripoli on Tuesday and three people were wounded in the violence, an official said.

“A group of armed men came to attack the headquarters. We tried to defend it and there were clashes,” Colonel Ali Elahrash, of the Petroleum Facilities Guard, told Reuters.

“Three people on our side were wounded; everything is now under control.” (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Anthony Barker)