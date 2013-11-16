Libya hopes to resume gas exports to Italy by Sunday after protesters leave Mellitah

TRIPOLI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Libya hopes to resume gas exports to Italy by Sunday after protesters left the Mellitah port, the National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Saturday.

Protesters making political demands had ended a two-week seizure of the port, NOC spokesman Mohammed al-Harari told Reuters. The port is co-operated by Italy’s ENI and NOC.

“Inspectors are now coming to inspect the terminal and prepare resuming exports. God willing we will be resuming exports by Sunday,” he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)