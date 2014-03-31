FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's oil output above 160,000 bpd, gas flowing normally to Italy -NOC
March 31, 2014

Libya's oil output above 160,000 bpd, gas flowing normally to Italy -NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 31 (Reuters) - Libya is producing more than 160,000 barrels of oil a day and gas exports to Italy are flowing normally but a condensates pipeline from the Wafa field is closed, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp. (NOC) said on Monday.

Protesters shut the condensates pipeline but gas flows from the Wafa field to the Mellitah gas and oil complex were running normally, NOC spokesman Mohammed El Harari said.

Mellitah is co-operated by NOC and Italy’s Eni. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)

