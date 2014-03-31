Libya's oil output above 160,000 bpd, gas flowing normally to Italy -NOC

TRIPOLI, March 31 (Reuters) - Libya is producing more than 160,000 barrels of oil a day and gas exports to Italy are flowing normally but a condensates pipeline from the Wafa field is closed, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp. (NOC) said on Monday.

Protesters shut the condensates pipeline but gas flows from the Wafa field to the Mellitah gas and oil complex were running normally, NOC spokesman Mohammed El Harari said.

Mellitah is co-operated by NOC and Italy’s Eni. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)