East Libyan rebels will agree to end oil port blockage within days - leader

TRIPOLI, April 1 (Reuters) - A rebel group in eastern Libya will agree with the government to end its blockade of vital oil export ports within days, a senior leader told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The oil port issue will be solved within days,” Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, self-declared prime minister of the rebel group, said.

The group’s top leader Ibrahim Jathran had minutes earlier told a rebel television station his group had agreed to end the conflict by dialogue “with all Libyans”, without giving a date. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; editing by Andrew Roche)