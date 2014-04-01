FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
East Libyan rebels will agree to end oil port blockage within days - leader
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 1, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

East Libyan rebels will agree to end oil port blockage within days - leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, April 1 (Reuters) - A rebel group in eastern Libya will agree with the government to end its blockade of vital oil export ports within days, a senior leader told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The oil port issue will be solved within days,” Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, self-declared prime minister of the rebel group, said.

The group’s top leader Ibrahim Jathran had minutes earlier told a rebel television station his group had agreed to end the conflict by dialogue “with all Libyans”, without giving a date. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.