Libya's El Sharara, El Feel oilfields and condensates pipeline to Mellitah closed
April 3, 2014

Libya's El Sharara, El Feel oilfields and condensates pipeline to Mellitah closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, April 3 (Reuters) - Libya's El Sharara and El Feel oilfields in the southwest of the OPEC producer are still closed by protests, acting Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said on Thursday.

A pipeline from the Wafa field to the western Mellitah oil port was also still blocked by protests, Shakmak told reporters in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Melittah is co-owned by state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) and Italy's ENI. (Reporting by Ay al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by David Evans)

