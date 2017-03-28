Libya's oil output down 252,000 bpd after shutdown at Sharara, Wafa fields - source

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Production at the western Libyan fields of Sharara and Wafa has been blocked by armed factions, reducing output by 252,000 barrels per day (bpd), a source at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday.

The shutdown at Sharara, which had been producing about 220,000 bpd, began on Monday, and the shutdown at Wafa a day earlier, the source said. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Additional reporting by Julia Payne in Lausanne; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)