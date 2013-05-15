FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Oil exports halted again at Libya's Zueitina port
May 15, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Oil exports halted again at Libya's Zueitina port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, context)

TRIPOLI, May 15 (Reuters) - Oil exports from Libya’s eastern port of Zueitina have been halted for the second time this year after protesters stormed the terminal and forced workers from their positions, three industry sources on Wednesday.

Protests halted shipments at the start of January for around six weeks and flows were hit last month by a pipeline explosion.

The terminal can export 60,000-70,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

“Some people in the area are asking for employment and the resolution agreed with the company has not yet been implemented,” one of the industry sources said.

“They say the management is not really interested in taking the necessary action.”

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Investigators are unsure whether April’s explosion was caused by sabotage or a technical failure. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Ghaith Shennib; Editing by Anthony Barker and David Cowell)

