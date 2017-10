TRIPOLI, May 20 (Reuters) - Libya’s oil terminals at Tobruk and Zueitina re-opened over the weekend after protests forced both ports to shut, Libya’s deputy oil minister Omar Shakmak said.

But trouble arose at the gas-exporting Mellitah complex, where guards were attacked overnight, he added. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Ghaith Shennib; editing by Jane Baird)