FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Operations at Libya's oil export terminals still suspended
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 11:33 AM / in 4 years

Operations at Libya's oil export terminals still suspended

Julia Payne

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Operations at Libya’s two main crude oil export terminals were still suspended on Wednesday due to strike action, trading and shipping sources said.

The Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports in eastern Libya were shut down over the weekend when the strikes began, and loadings have stopped. Workers at the country’s largest 220,000 barrel-per-day refinery at Ras Lanuf followed suit on Monday.

Operations at the Zueitina oil terminal were also down. In western Libya, the Mellitah oilfields were still down.

Es Sider exports the country’s main light sweet grade produced by the Waha Oil Company, which is a joint venture between Hess, Marathon and ConocoPhillips and Libya’s NOC.

Ras Lanuf exports multiple grades including Es Sider and another sizeable crude stream called Amna.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.