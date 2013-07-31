Operations at Libya's oil export terminals still suspended

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Operations at Libya’s two main crude oil export terminals were still suspended on Wednesday due to strike action, trading and shipping sources said.

The Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports in eastern Libya were shut down over the weekend when the strikes began, and loadings have stopped. Workers at the country’s largest 220,000 barrel-per-day refinery at Ras Lanuf followed suit on Monday.

Operations at the Zueitina oil terminal were also down. In western Libya, the Mellitah oilfields were still down.

Es Sider exports the country’s main light sweet grade produced by the Waha Oil Company, which is a joint venture between Hess, Marathon and ConocoPhillips and Libya’s NOC.

Ras Lanuf exports multiple grades including Es Sider and another sizeable crude stream called Amna.